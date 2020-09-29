Toledo software company looks to add 35 new jobs thanks to booming business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Satelytics, a software company based at the University of Toledo Business Incubator is making moves. The company will be relocating to its new home at Levis Commons this week, thanks to some recent growth; growth that also means jobs.

The work the company does is unique, which contributes to the high demand for its services. Their technology allows them to help essential industries -- like oil and gas, power, pipeline, rail, water, and mining -- stay ahead of potential problems. Most of the data used by the company comes from a satellite, but it can also come from sources like drones or fixed cameras.

“We are the only software company in the world that can see this data and quantify it,” says Sean Donegan, the President and CEO of Satelytics. “We have saved our customers millions and millions of dollars by finding thing like leaks when they are small and manageable. We are just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

Their largest customer is BP, and in only a few short years they’ve seen massive growth. Now, they need to add more people, looking to fill positions for data scientists, software developers, and artificial intelligence experts.

“The company has grown five-fold in the last four years," says Donegan. "We’re looking to add at least 15 people by the end of the first quarter in 2021, and in the next two years another 35 in total.”

If you’d like to learn more about the company and the job openings, get connected to www.Satelytics.Com

