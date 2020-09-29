TPD arrests man for robbing Lewis Ave. convenience store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man who they say robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning on Lewis Ave.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Lewis around 1:15 a.m. on the report of an armed robbery. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They eventually caught the suspect, Jerquan Drake. He was booked into Lucas County Jail just after 3:30 a.m.

