TPD hosting blood drive in honor of Ofc. Anthony Dia
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a blood drive Thursday in honor of Officer Anthony Dia.
The drive will last from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is in the TPPA Union Hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code DIA2755.
Donors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.