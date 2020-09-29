Advertisement

TPD hosting blood drive in honor of Ofc. Anthony Dia

Blood Drive
Blood Drive(WCTV)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a blood drive Thursday in honor of Officer Anthony Dia.

The drive will last from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is in the TPPA Union Hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code DIA2755.

Donors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

