TPD hosting blood drive in honor of Ofc. Anthony Dia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a blood drive Thursday in honor of Officer Anthony Dia.

The drive will last from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is in the TPPA Union Hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code DIA2755.

Donors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

