Two million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots so far

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two million Ohio residents have already submitted their requests for absentee ballots this election season according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. At the same time during the 2016 election, that number was just over 957,000.

Election Day 2020 is just five weeks away and it seems like plenty of Ohioans are embracing the expanded ability to vote by mail this year. If you plan to vote using an absentee ballot, you still have plenty of time. The last day to request those ballots is three days before the election, or October 31st, and all absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 2nd. You can also drop off those completed ballots at your local board of elections as late as Election Day.

If you request an absentee ballot but choose instead to vote in-person on Election Day, you will need to vote by provisional ballot. In a new directive issued by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose this week, those who request an absentee ballot but then choose to vote in person using early voting will not need to vote using a provisional ballot.

“We are making it easier than ever for registered Ohio voters to make their voice heard,” said LaRose in an e-mailed press release. “Every voter choosing to cast their ballot from the comfort of their own home makes for an even smoother voting experience for those choosing to vote in-person on election day. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

With so many Ohioans expected to vote by mail, local boards of election are making updates. The Lucas County Board of Elections unveiled a new, larger drop box outside their headquarters at One Government Center in Toledo. Lucas County residents are able to use this box for all election materials, including ballot requests, completed absentee ballots, and voter registrations.

New drop box is here! Head on down to 1 Government Center (Jackson Street side, just by the ramp) and place your registrations, absentee requests, and ballots in the new box! Posted by The Lucas County Board of Elections on Monday, September 28, 2020

