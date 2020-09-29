University of Toledo hopes to best Ohio University, 143 others in national fitness contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is throwing down the virtual gauntlet, jumping into the ring in a nationwide battle to find out who has the fittest campus. The 2020 “Recreation Movement” is an online challenge where students and staff from 145 colleges and universities across the country log their workouts and compete for the ultimate prize: bragging rights.

“During our time that we are dealing with the pandemic, it’s extremely important that we get out and play," says Demond Pryer, Director of the UToledo Office of Recreational Service. “I like to use that word because getting out and play allows us to be able to refresh our minds and bodies.”

UT’s Student Recreation Center reopened at the end of August, with mask requirements and temperature checks in place for all exercise go-ers, but Pryor explains that, even with safety protocols in place, he understands not all Rockets are ready to return to the SRC. To encourage students and staff to stay in shape amid the pandemic, Recreational Services is trying an online approach.

“By having virtual opportunities this allows them both to be in their homes or outside in the neighborhoods and engaging in physical fitness and wellness types of activity," said Pryer.

To participate in the 2020 Recreation Movement, University students and staff log workouts and exercises from anywhere.

“If you’re doing casual workouts whether they do pushups, sit-ups, anything that’s keeping you active, engaged, and moving, you can log this information and it can be tracked as part of the system," explains Pryer. "We have a goal of being one of the top 10 schools in the country.”

The Rockets hope to sore above the likes of the nearby Ohio University, but UT explains that ultimately the goal is to better the health and wellbeing of its students.

The initiative runs through the end of the semester with “play” encouraged from anywhere.

“That term play is so important, play by being safe, play by understanding that you can still have recreational movement in a safe social distance model,” said Pryer.

UT students, staff, and all Rec Center members are welcome to join the challenge and log their workouts by registering online.

