180th Fighter Wing to conduct training Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in Toledo, Fremont, and Hilldale, Mich., might see and hear fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing in close proximity to a Civil Patrol aircraft between 8-11 a.m. Wednesday.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration, and 180FW. Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of the airspace over Canada and the U.S.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed, or canceled due to inclement weather.

