Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

News

Maumee schools head back to the classroom

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Students in Maumee schools are heading back to in-person learning full time after starting the year entirely online.

News

Maumee City Schools bring back students in-person full time

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
Maumee City Schools are returning to in-person learning. On October 1st, students will be back in the building for class for the first time since March.

News

Hammering with heart at Habitat For Humanity’s “Playhouse Project Blitz”

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dan Smith
Fifth Third Field has traded in home runs for homebuilders, as Habitat for Humanity plans on delivering 24 playhouses to 24 Northwest Ohio kids.

News

Landlords question ‘dust wipe’ lead testing in Toledo’s lead ordinance

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it. The dust wipes part of the test is coming under fire from landlords because they say it is not a good long term indicator of the property’s lead-safe certification.

Latest News

Your Vote

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

Change could be coming to Toledo lead ordinance

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it.

News

The Ability Center's Assistance Dogs Program

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Ability Center has been part of our community for 100 years

News

Water main break floods local hair salon

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
Water main break floods local hair salon.

News

Hammering with heart at Habitat For Humanity’s “Playhouse Project Blitz”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Fifth Third Field has traded in home runs for homebuilders, as Habitat for Humanity plans on delivering 24 playhouses to 24 Northwest Ohio kids.