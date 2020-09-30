Advertisement

Landlords question ‘dust wipe’ lead testing in Toledo’s lead ordinance

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it. The dust wipes part of the test is coming under fire from landlords because they say it is not a good long-term indicator of the property’s lead-safe certification.

Jeff Savage owns almost 500 rental units in Toledo and says the tests add up to $700 to the cost of getting a home lead-safe certified. The dust wipes are sent to a lab after taking several swabs around the house during the inspection. “You can come back a week later after windows are opened and closed after doors are open and shut. These are old wood windows, old wood doors. That dust will settle right back on the place that was just dusted.”

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says “It’s an approach that I believe, while not making everyone happy, but it does provide an enforceable tool that can limit the amount of lead that the citizens of Toledo and the children face.”

Savage says he is considering a legal challenge to the dust wipe part of the ordinance. Council is set to take up the issue and could act on it within 30 days.

