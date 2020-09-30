Lucas County GOP announces virtual town hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Republican Party is holding a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. October 6 so voters can meet the candidates and have an opportunity to ask questions.

The virtual town hall can be viewed on the Lucas County GOP’s Facebook, YouTube, or other social media channels.

Voters wishing to submit questions to the candidates can e-mail their questions to exdir@lcrp.us. Please place “Town Hall Question” in the subject, include your name, where you are from (city) and indicate the candidate or candidate(s) that you would like to answer the question. Questions must be submitted by 11 p.m. Saturday.

All candidates are invited to attend and will include:

•Charlie Sulek for Sixth District Court of Appeals

• Brett Warner for Lucas County Sheriff

• Jess Gonzalez for Lucas County Common Pleas Court

• John Rozic for Lucas County Treasurer

• Steve Salander for Ohio House District 46

• Tony Dia for Toledo City Council

