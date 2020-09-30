Man charged for shooting over parking dispute

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing two counts of felonious assault for a shooting incident in June was in court Wednesday.

Jacobi Boykins, 20, had his no-contact bond set at $100,000. He will be back in court Oct. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

On June 26, Boykins shot a person twice -- once in the torso and once in the leg -- over a parking dispute in the 200 block of Jervis, near Boody. The victim suffered serious injuries, according to court documents.

Boykins also attempted to shoot another person in the incident.

