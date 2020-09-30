Advertisement

Maumee City Schools bring back students in-person full time

By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee City Schools are bringing students back to class full time The school district started the year fully remote and is now changing course, teaching in-person 5 days a week.

The teachers we spoke with at Fairfield Elementary say they’ve been able to navigate online learning during the past few weeks without any major problems. Teachers say participation and going well but they are excited to have students back in the building.

The school district is bringing back students with the last name A-L on Thursday and those with last names M-Z on Friday, with all students attending in-person on Monday. Nearly 20% of the student body will opt out and instead continue enrollment in “MVP” the district’s virtually academy.

The Maumee Restart plans has been in the works for months. Administrators added social distancing markers on the floors and in the hallways to remind students to keep their space. Classrooms have been reconfigured the best they can to keep space between desks. All students and staff will wear a mask and lunch and recess time will be setup so staff can easily contract trace if someone gets sick.

The district is also required to track and report any cases of COVID-19 to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department. Those numbers are also sent to the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maumee schools head back to the classroom

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Students in Maumee schools are heading back to in-person learning full time after starting the year entirely online.

News

Hammering with heart at Habitat For Humanity’s “Playhouse Project Blitz”

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dan Smith
Fifth Third Field has traded in home runs for homebuilders, as Habitat for Humanity plans on delivering 24 playhouses to 24 Northwest Ohio kids.

News

Landlords question ‘dust wipe’ lead testing in Toledo’s lead ordinance

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it. The dust wipes part of the test is coming under fire from landlords because they say it is not a good long term indicator of the property’s lead-safe certification.

News

Change could be coming to Toledo lead ordinance

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it.

Latest News

News

The Ability Center's Assistance Dogs Program

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Ability Center has been part of our community for 100 years

News

Water main break floods local hair salon

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
Water main break floods local hair salon.

News

Hammering with heart at Habitat For Humanity’s “Playhouse Project Blitz”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Fifth Third Field has traded in home runs for homebuilders, as Habitat for Humanity plans on delivering 24 playhouses to 24 Northwest Ohio kids.

News

Stormy weather sweeps through the area on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stormy weather has pulled down trees and knocked out power to thousands.

News

Thousands without power as stormy weather topples trees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
More than 8,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power just in Lucas County.

News

Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Momentum 2020 is expanding beyond downtown Toledo to Owens Community College