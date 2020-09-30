Maumee City Schools bring back students in-person full time

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee City Schools are bringing students back to class full time The school district started the year fully remote and is now changing course, teaching in-person 5 days a week.

The teachers we spoke with at Fairfield Elementary say they’ve been able to navigate online learning during the past few weeks without any major problems. Teachers say participation and going well but they are excited to have students back in the building.

The school district is bringing back students with the last name A-L on Thursday and those with last names M-Z on Friday, with all students attending in-person on Monday. Nearly 20% of the student body will opt out and instead continue enrollment in “MVP” the district’s virtually academy.

The Maumee Restart plans has been in the works for months. Administrators added social distancing markers on the floors and in the hallways to remind students to keep their space. Classrooms have been reconfigured the best they can to keep space between desks. All students and staff will wear a mask and lunch and recess time will be setup so staff can easily contract trace if someone gets sick.

The district is also required to track and report any cases of COVID-19 to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department. Those numbers are also sent to the Ohio Department of Health.

