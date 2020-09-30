Advertisement

September 30th Weather Forecast

Wind & Rain Today, Waterspouts & Frost Later Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain is possible this afternoon with gusty winds likely. Winds will gust between 30 to 40 mph by the early evening hours. Cooler weather arrives overnight tonight with a low in the middle 40s. As that cooler air arrives over Lake Erie, waterspouts could develop anytime between tonight and Friday evening.

More afternoon and evening showers are possible on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Friday through Sunday will bring highs in the middle 50s. Morning frost is possible on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

September 30th Weather Forecast

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Forecast

9/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
9/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/29/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
9/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/29/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
9/29/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

September 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Forecast

September 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Cooler Today

Forecast

September 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT

Forecast

9/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
9/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/28/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
9/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/28/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
9/28/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast