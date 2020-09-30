September 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain is possible this afternoon with gusty winds likely. Winds will gust between 30 to 40 mph by the early evening hours. Cooler weather arrives overnight tonight with a low in the middle 40s. As that cooler air arrives over Lake Erie, waterspouts could develop anytime between tonight and Friday evening.

More afternoon and evening showers are possible on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Friday through Sunday will bring highs in the middle 50s. Morning frost is possible on Saturday morning.

