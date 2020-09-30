Advertisement

Thousands without power as stormy weather topples trees

More than 8,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power just in Lucas County.
This photo from a viewer in Point Place shows heavy damage to a tree in their neighborhood.
This photo from a viewer in Point Place shows heavy damage to a tree in their neighborhood.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of people in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan have been left in the dark Wednesday evening as high winds knocked down trees and took out power lines throughout the area. Just before 6 PM, FirstEnergy’s outage map listed over 8,000 customers without power just in Lucas County, with outages stretching across the area, many due to equipment damage.

According to their website, crews from the company were being dispatched and they estimated power would be restored within a few hours.

Meanwhile, viewers have been sending in photos of the damage the winds caused in their area, everything from simple debris to entire trees pulled down into the street. If you have your own photos to share, you can upload them below.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Momentum 2020 is expanding beyond downtown Toledo to Owens Community College

News

Business flooded after water main break

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friends and family rushed to help when a water main break flooded local businesses in Toledo.

News

Grant Me Hope: Eliza

Updated: 3 hours ago
Grant Me Hope’s purpose is to find loving, adoptive homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system at 18 alone facing homelessness. To adopt a waiting child contact Lucas County Children Services.

Health

Toasted Skin Syndrome: cooler weather increases chance for heat-related skin ailment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Toasted Skin Syndrome is a skin rash caused by over-exposure to heat sources like laptops, space heaters, seat warmers, and even cell phones.

Latest News

Crime

Woman admits to stabbing man, charged with felonious assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Woodstock.

News

When is your trick-or-treat scheduled?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Click here to find dates and times for local trick-or-treats.

News

Toledo hosting Halloween celebration at Ottawa Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Kids will receive a free bag of candy.

News

Two people convicted of Monroe murder

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The plea agreement carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

News

Lucas County GOP announces virtual town hall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The event will allow voters to meet the candidates and have an opportunity to ask questions.

News

Even with football’s return, other MAC fall sports wait until spring

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
When NCAA moved championships for fall sports to spring, decision was easy to move seasons a well.