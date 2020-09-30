Thousands without power as stormy weather topples trees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of people in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan have been left in the dark Wednesday evening as high winds knocked down trees and took out power lines throughout the area. Just before 6 PM, FirstEnergy’s outage map listed over 8,000 customers without power just in Lucas County, with outages stretching across the area, many due to equipment damage.

According to their website, crews from the company were being dispatched and they estimated power would be restored within a few hours.

Meanwhile, viewers have been sending in photos of the damage the winds caused in their area, everything from simple debris to entire trees pulled down into the street. If you have your own photos to share, you can upload them below.

