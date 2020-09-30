TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Cooler temps have officially made their way into the region this week, but with the change of seasons comes a little-known condition that might leave you disfigured and uncomfortable.

“It has a fancy name erythema ab igna. Erythema means redness, although it’s very often dark brown. And igna like ignite means fire or heat. It’s a heat-related rash that you might be able to get to go away but you’re better off preventing,” says Dr. Joel Kahn.

Kahn is talking about Toasted Skin Syndrome.

It’s a skin rash caused by over-exposure to heat sources like laptops, space heaters, seat warmers and even something we carry in our pockets every day.

“I’ve actually had a situation um I’ve had an issue where my phone flashlight would constantly turn on and it burns my legs,” says Toledo resident Glen Thomas.

Dr. Kahn says the condition used to be called Hot Water Bottle Rash because people would get a rash from using those for various ailments.

Kahn says the skin gets dark and looks very similar to burnt toast.

It’s a discoloration that can be permanent.

Toledo resident, Anthony Thomas says he’s never heard of the condition but urges caution.

“If this is a new condition, especially its new to me and if it’s gonna be harmful to you I suggest you do your research and exit it all out of the plan,” warns Thomas.

Resident, Glen Thomas has a simple solution to avoid ending up with the syndrome.

“Get some long johns, stop relying on your space heaters,” advises Thomas.

And Dr. Joel Kahn agrees.

He says it’s important to limit your time with all those heat sources to keep your skin healthy.

“Maybe the room heater needs to be two feet away and maybe the laptop needs to be on some sort of desk even if you’re sitting on the couch,” says Dr. Kahn.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.