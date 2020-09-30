Toledo family’s basement flooded due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family has been struggling for the past month to get answers from the city after they say a construction project gone wrong flooded their basement.

Delaina Lane and her mother Donna have lived on Parkdale Avenue all her life.

Their basement used to have a couch, TV, brand new washer and dryer, furnace, among other storage items, and family photo albums in the recreation room.

That was before massive flooding destroyed it.

Delaina was heading downstairs to do laundry on August 30th, when she noticed something wasn’t right.

“It wasn’t until I turned on the light when I saw so much water coming from the basement, approximately three feet of water," explains Delaina. "I raced upstairs to wake her up and said ‘Mom, we have water in our basement, it’s flooded.’”

According to a report sent to Donna from the city law department, contractors with Geddis Paving had been working to replace the storm and sanitary taps for the neighborhood, drilling a hole near the home to reach the lines.

In the process, the water main broke.

“It was total damage. It ruined our furnace, washer and dryer, hot water tank. We had a rec room so you know a couch, TV, a rug.”

In addition, photos and other irreplaceable memories, all taken out to the street for garbage day.

“I was told that the city is not responsible," said Donna, after she says she spoke to a representative of the city’s law department.

The same week of the incident, Delaina even wrote a letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, describing the damage and asking for help.

“The city is responsible for the sewer lines, so regardless of where the positioning of where that sewer line was, it broke," explains Delaina.

The family reached out to their insurance company, which they say will be helping to cover some of the costs, but is it is still yet to be determined who is responsible for the damage.

“(The insurance company) also thought the city would be responsible, but that didn’t happen either," says Donna.

“What about the city doing what is right and what is ethical on behalf of Toledo residents?,” asked Delaina.

We reached out to the Mayor’s office, a representative telling us they are now going to help the family open a claim with the law department so they can review the situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.