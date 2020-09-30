Toledo hosting Halloween celebration at Ottawa Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting is a Fall Festival Pumpkin Pickup & Drive-In Movie at Ottawa Park on October 17. The movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free. Kids will receive a free bag of candy, and the first 150 kids will receive a pumpkin.

There will be a marked path to drive on. Families can watch the movie, “Halloweentown,” from their cars, chairs, or blankets outside.

Masks must be worn whenever exiting a vehicle and within six feet of other people.

