Two people convicted of Monroe murder

Joshua Doty, left, and Krea Disabatino are wanted for questioning by Monroe Police in connection with the death of Delance Lanier.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Two Michigan people were convicted of second degree murder Tuesday after they entered no contest pleas for the murder of Delance Lanier.

Joshua Doty, 35, and Krea Disabatino, 37, both of Monroe, were charged with homicide, assault with intent to rob while armed, and conspiracy. They were also charged as habitual offenders.

Their plea agreement calls for a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. They will be sentenced Nov. 19.

On early in the morning of November 6, Michigan authorities found Lanier in the 700 block of Kentucky Ave. in Monroe, dead from a head injury.

Authorities searched two locations and found evidence linking Doty and Disabatino to the crime while interviewing several subjects.

According to a release from the Monroe County prosecutor, Doty and Disabatino contacted Lanier to arrange for the purchase of drugs. Upon arrival, Lanier was struck in the head multiple times and dragged to his vehicle. The car was driven to Kentucky Ave., where the vehicle and Lanier’s body were abandoned.

