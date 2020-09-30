Water main break floods local hair salon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A water main break pours into a local hair salon, flooding it and ruining everything in the salon.

“I was shampooing a client, water got very low, luckily she did not have a chemical in her hair. My nail tech noticed that the parking lot was filling up with water. So we ran to the door to see and we noticed it was already up at the top of the door level and it was coming through,” salon owner Timiko Kiner.

The owner of Cultivated Beauty Salon, Timiko Kiner says she just opened the hair salon in November.

“We put our savings and everything into it and then COVID-19 happened. We felt like everything was taken away,” said Kiner.

Friends and family rushed to remove whatever they could from the salon. There was more than five inches of water inside the building.

“It ruined everything everything,” said Kiner.

City of Toledo water crews worked to turn off the water lines in the area to stop the water main break. The owner of Hill Street Pub allowed the salon owner to put what she could save on his outdoor patio. He was forced to close his restaurant when crews turned off the water.

The salon owner broke down and cried. She’s not sure when she’ll be able to open again.

“I really appreciate everybody that came out to help. I would’ve never expected nothing like this to happen. I’m so disappointed,” said Kiner.

City crews are working to repair the break.

