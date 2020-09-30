Advertisement

When is your trick-or-treat scheduled?

Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat(WSAZ)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Are you ready for Halloween? Witches and superheroes are ready to come knocking for candy!

Trick-or-treat is right around the corner. Here’s a list of times and dates for some local communities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.Times are subject to change. Contact your local officials for more information.

OHIO

• Archbold: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Bowling Green: October 31 6:30-8 p.m.

•  Bryan: October 31 5-6:30 p.m.

• Defiance: October 29 6-7:30 p.m.

• Delta: October 31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Elmore: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Findlay: October 31 6:30-8 p.m.

• Fostoria: October 31 5:30-7 p.m.

• Fremont: October 31 5-7 p.m.

• Gibsonburg: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Holgate: October 31 5:30-7 p.m.

• Luckey: October 31 5-7 p.m.

• Maumee: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Napoleon: October 29 6-7:30 p.m.

• Northwood: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Norwalk: October 31 4-6 p.m.

• Oak Harbor: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Pemberville: October 31 5-7 p.m. (rain date Nov 1 5-7 p.m.)

• Perrysburg: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Perrysburg Township: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Port Clinton: October 31 4-6 p.m.

• Rossford: October 31 1-3 p.m.

• Springfield Township: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Swanton: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Sylvania: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Sylvania Township: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Toledo: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Tiffin: October 25 6-8 p.m.

• Walbridge: October 31 3-5 p.m.

• Washington Township: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Wauseon: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Woodville: October 31 6-8 p.m.

MICHIGAN

• Monroe: October 31 6:30-8 p.m.

Latest News

News

Toledo hosting Halloween celebration at Ottawa Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Kids will receive a free bag of candy.

News

Two people convicted of Monroe murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The plea agreement carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

News

Lucas County GOP announces virtual town hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The event will allow voters to meet the candidates and have an opportunity to ask questions.

News

Even with football’s return, other MAC fall sports wait until spring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
When NCAA moved championships for fall sports to spring, decision was easy to move seasons a well.

Latest News

News

180th Fighter Wing to conduct training Wednesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Residents might see and hear fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing in close proximity to a Civil Patrol aircraft.

News

13abc Political Analyst breaks down the first chaotic debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
BGSU’s Dr. Melissa Miller breaks down the first Presidential debate and discusses whether a debate like this can move the needle.

News

Toledo family’s basement flooded due to water main break

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The family believes the city should accept responsibility for the damage.

News

Oregon hosts COVID testing site after increased viral traces found in wastewater

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the City of Oregon are holding a pop-up test site for COVID on September 30, 2020. The no-cost testing will run from 9 am - 2 pm at the Oregon Recreation Center Soccer Fields at 5351 Starr Extension, Oregon, OH.

News

Mobile home park manager arrested for pointing gun at resident

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Tenants at a Toledo trailer park have a list of complaints, including fires and harassment, and are blaming management.

News

Juvenile charged with robbing same Walgreens for second time in four months

Updated: 17 hours ago
Juvenile charged with robbing same Walgreens for second time in four months