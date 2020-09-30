When is your trick-or-treat scheduled?

Are you ready for Halloween? Witches and superheroes are ready to come knocking for candy!

Trick-or-treat is right around the corner. Here’s a list of times and dates for some local communities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.Times are subject to change. Contact your local officials for more information.

OHIO

• Archbold: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Bowling Green: October 31 6:30-8 p.m.

• Bryan: October 31 5-6:30 p.m.

• Defiance: October 29 6-7:30 p.m.

• Delta: October 31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Elmore: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Findlay: October 31 6:30-8 p.m.

• Fostoria: October 31 5:30-7 p.m.

• Fremont: October 31 5-7 p.m.

• Gibsonburg: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Holgate: October 31 5:30-7 p.m.

• Luckey: October 31 5-7 p.m.

• Maumee: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Napoleon: October 29 6-7:30 p.m.

• Northwood: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Norwalk: October 31 4-6 p.m.

• Oak Harbor: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Pemberville: October 31 5-7 p.m. (rain date Nov 1 5-7 p.m.)

• Perrysburg: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Perrysburg Township: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Port Clinton: October 31 4-6 p.m.

• Rossford: October 31 1-3 p.m.

• Springfield Township: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Swanton: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Sylvania: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Sylvania Township: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Toledo: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Tiffin: October 25 6-8 p.m.

• Walbridge: October 31 3-5 p.m.

• Washington Township: October 31 6-8 p.m.

• Wauseon: October 31 6-7:30 p.m.

• Woodville: October 31 6-8 p.m.

MICHIGAN

• Monroe: October 31 6:30-8 p.m.