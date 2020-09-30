Advertisement

Woman admits to stabbing man, charged with felonious assault

Denika Crampton
Denika Crampton(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly stabbed a man during an altercation in the 600 block of Woodstock.

Denika Crampton, 33, was in court Wednesday, where her no-contact bond was set a $75,000.

According to court records, Crampton stabbed a man in the chest Tuesday afternoon. She admitted to Toledo Police units who responded that she stabbed the victim.

Crampton has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

