Woman admits to stabbing man, charged with felonious assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly stabbed a man during an altercation in the 600 block of Woodstock.

Denika Crampton, 33, was in court Wednesday, where her no-contact bond was set a $75,000.

According to court records, Crampton stabbed a man in the chest Tuesday afternoon. She admitted to Toledo Police units who responded that she stabbed the victim.

Crampton has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7.

