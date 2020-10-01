Advertisement

60% of Wood County’s rising COVID cases coming from BGSU

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wood County has one of the highest rates of new COVID cases in the state.

According to the Wood County Health Department, Bowling Green has the highest number of new cases, with Perrysburg and Rossford coming in second and third.

Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison says “The high incidence is 100 cases per 100-thousand. So at 200, we’re doubling that threshold.” Robison goes on to say, “About 60% of the cases that are active cases in Wood County are affiliated with BGSU.”

Ben Batey is the Chief Health Officer at BGSU and says BGSU has had a total of 407 cases of COVID since classes resumed on August 20th. He says safety measures are being followed on campus. It is off-campus at area bars where there are some concerns. “So when students are in a bar. They’re in their seat and that’s the only time they take their face covering off is when they’re eating or drinking. If they get up and move around the bar that face-covering should go on and we should still be maintaining 6-feet social distance within that establishment.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

