Local non-profit gives the gift of sight

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - Hundreds of thousands of people at the Texas-Mexico border may soon be able to see more clearly thanks to a local non-profit.

Hope and Encouragement for Humanity volunteers have been delivering life-saving goods to disaster victims for nearly 20 years. The group seeks out overstocked items from major retailers and stores them in warehouses until there’s a need. Members then make sure the supplies get where they need to go when the time is right.

The organization recently got ahold of 450,000 pairs of eyeglass frames and nearly as many lenses. So the founder, Gary Phillips, is currently on the road, driving the glasses to Texas, where they’ll be fitted for people in need in Mexico.

The first time Phillips witnessed someone receive her first pair of glasses was about 15 years ago.

"She just wept, and wept, and wept. Somebody’s grandmother, and she just figured, ‘I’ll never be able to read again,’ and just a pair of reader glasses, I just thought then, ‘Wow, what a way to change someone’s life, with just giving them sight,’” Phillips said.

The rest of Phillip’s truck is filled with supplies for hurricane victims on the Gulf Coast.

