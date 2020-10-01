Advertisement

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses takes over old Art Van location

A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place Thursday Oct. 1st at 10 a.m.
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Out with the old and closed. In with the new and open. In March Art van Furniture closed down after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Six months later LOVES Furniture and Mattresses took over the lease and opened for business in the Spring Meadows Shopping Center off of Airport Highway in Holland.

LOVES Sales Manager Rob Lusak said, “We don’t want to be misunderstood as a reincarnation of Art Van. We are a completely new company and it’s a fresh new start with a company that has a vision for the future.”

All of Art Van’s local employees were laid off as a result of the closure but about 20 to 30 of them have found new jobs with the opening of LOVES. Sales associate Amanda Esparza worked for Art Van for six years and was shocked when it closed. She has since been hired at LOVES.

“What’s different about LOVES it’s a lot less pressure. We’re here for the customer, we really care about them so I’d say that’s a lot different. When you come in you get a concierge asking you how you’d like to shop which has been great for us,” she said.

