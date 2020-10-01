Advertisement

Man leads Toledo Police on short pursuit early Thursday

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was taken into custody after a short chase early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a Toledo Police unit attempted to stop a vehicle at Langenderfer and Douglas for a traffic violation. Upon activing the overhead lights, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the suspect, Kamerone Green, 28, struck a street sign and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later and charged with failure to comply and booked into Lucas County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

