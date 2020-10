TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot overnight in central Toledo.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. to Winthrop St., in the neighborhood just west of Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to Toledo Police. He was able to walk himself to the stretcher before being taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.