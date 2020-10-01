Advertisement

Marathon cuts nearly 300 jobs in Findlay

Marathon Petroleum confirmed they are cutting about 300 jobs from their Findlay, OH headquarters.
Marathon Petroleum confirmed they are cutting about 300 jobs from their Findlay, OH headquarters.(Marathon Petroleum)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 300 jobs have been cut in Findlay at Marathon Petroleum Corp., part of 2,050 jobs cut companywide. The company said it amounts to a 12 percent reduction in its workforce.

The company reported the cuts Wednesday as a result of reduced fuel consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, the company reported a net income of $9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as opposed to $1.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

In a statement sent out Thursday morning, a spokesperson said, “Over the last several months, we have communicated to our employees the actions we have been taking to better position Marathon Petroleum for short- and long-term success. This process has involved analyzing and prioritizing critical activities, centralizing functions and redesigning organizations to support our prioritized activities. As part of this process, and recognizing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and financial position, we have had to make very difficult decisions, including reducing staff levels in some areas. These decisions have not been made lightly, and we are committed to treating our employees with integrity and respect.”

Employees affected by the cuts received severance pay, and those who are enrolled in the Marathon medical, dental, and vision plans will have the option of continuing their coverage at active employee rates for six months, followed by 18 months at COBRA rates. Affected employees also can receive assistance with a job search and resume writing or reimbursement for tuition, certification, or licensing fees of up to $1,500.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit gives the gift of sight

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The organization is bringing 450,000 pairs of eyeglasses to those in need.

News

MDOT holding virtual career fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The department is looking to fill more than 100 seasonal and full-time positions.

News

Two people dead after Tuesday crash in Monroe County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Monroe Co. Jail on charges related to the crash.

News

Blissfield non-profit gives the gift of sight

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

School bus involved in crash in Wood County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
There were eight minor injuries, including some Woodmore students.

News

Man shot overnight in central Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Wedding Season Safety

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Tree that fell during storm pins man in his home

Updated: 12 hours ago

Education

A hopeful safe space for Fostoria teens

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The city of Fostoria needs the community's support to bring in enough votes to receive funding to create an afterschool program for teenagers grades 6-9.

News

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses takes over old Art Van location

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Out with the old and closed. In with the new and open. In March Art van Furniture closed down after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Six months later LOVES Furniture and Mattresses took over the lease and opened for business