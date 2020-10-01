Advertisement

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction transforms for 2020

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction transforms for 2020
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction transforms for 2020(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The March of Dimes annual fall fundraiser is going virtual for 2020.

The Signature Chefs Auction is now the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Extravaganza!

It brings together chefs from Toledo’s top restaurants including Benchmark, Cocina de Carlos, Fowl & Fodder, Great Wolf Lodge, Rosie’s Italian Grill and Social Gastro Pub. Join us for an exciting chance to win one of 8 unique dining experiences and a Grand Prize Trip, a one week stay at Gold Crown Resort in Paniolo Greens Big Island Hawaii located on the Kohala Coast in beautiful Hawaii! These chefs are helping March of Dimes lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies by Feeding Motherhood. To purchase tickets, visit signaturechefs.org/toledo

Don’t miss your chance to win a unique culinary experience or gift certificate while supporting the fight for the health of all moms and babies by Feeding Motherhood. To purchase tickets, visit signature chefs dot org slash Toledo.

Toledo’s Chefs in Action for healthy moms and strong babies! Don’t miss your chance to win a unique culinary experience or dining gift certificate from one of Toledo’s finest restaurants. To purchase tickets, visit signaturechef.org/Toledo

Toledo’s top chefs come together to Feed Motherhood for the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Extravaganza! A $50 donation enters you for a chance to win one of 8 amazing dining experiences and the Grand Prize, a One week stay at Gold Crown Resort in Paniolo Greens Big Island Hawaii located on the Kohala Coast in beautiful Hawaii! 2 Bedroom condo.

According to the March of Dimes:

The Issues

· The U.S. is the most dangerous country in the developed world to give birth

· 2 women will die from pregnancy-related causes today. And every day.

· 2 babies die every hour in the U.S.

· Pregnancy-related deaths have more than doubled over the past 25 years.

· 5 million women live in maternity care deserts – counties with no hospitals offering obstetric services.

· Women of color are up to 50% to experience a preterm birth compared to white women.

· In the U.S. black women have maternal death rates 3x higher than women of other races or ethnicities.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeWine urges Ohioans to “hang in there,” keep virus low until vaccine

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Commenting on the results of an Ohio State study, the governor said Ohioans need to continue masking and social distancing for some time.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

SMYL

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Fostoria needs the community’s support to bring in enough votes to receive funding to create an afterschool program for teenagers grades 6-9.

News

Port Authority receives nearly $570K in MAP funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The money will be used to fund two projects at the Port of Toledo.

News

TLCHD releases recommendations for Halloween events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
They recommend focusing on decorations, limiting activities with people outside your household, and virtual costume parties or contests.

News

Wednesday winds rip a tree in two in Toledo backyard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Adam Geer of Toledo captured the moment a tree in his backyard tore itself in half during windy weather.

Crime

Man leads Toledo Police on short pursuit early Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The pursuit ended when the suspect struck a stop sign. He was apprehended after a short chase on foot.

News

Tree splits in Toledo backyard

Updated: 4 hours ago
High winds from Wednesday night's storms ripped a backyard tree in half. Thankfully, no one was injured.