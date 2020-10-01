March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction transforms for 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The March of Dimes annual fall fundraiser is going virtual for 2020.

The Signature Chefs Auction is now the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Extravaganza!

It brings together chefs from Toledo’s top restaurants including Benchmark, Cocina de Carlos, Fowl & Fodder, Great Wolf Lodge, Rosie’s Italian Grill and Social Gastro Pub. Join us for an exciting chance to win one of 8 unique dining experiences and a Grand Prize Trip, a one week stay at Gold Crown Resort in Paniolo Greens Big Island Hawaii located on the Kohala Coast in beautiful Hawaii! These chefs are helping March of Dimes lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies by Feeding Motherhood. To purchase tickets, visit signaturechefs.org/toledo

According to the March of Dimes:

The Issues

· The U.S. is the most dangerous country in the developed world to give birth

· 2 women will die from pregnancy-related causes today. And every day.

· 2 babies die every hour in the U.S.

· Pregnancy-related deaths have more than doubled over the past 25 years.

· 5 million women live in maternity care deserts – counties with no hospitals offering obstetric services.

· Women of color are up to 50% to experience a preterm birth compared to white women.

· In the U.S. black women have maternal death rates 3x higher than women of other races or ethnicities.

