MDOT holding virtual career fair

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday to fill a number of seasonal and permanent positions.

MDOT is currently in need of more than 100 limited-term, winter maintenance workers in all regions. The minimum requirement is a valid Michigan Class B CDL. All other training will be provided.

Other available positions include electricians, internships -- including veterans, engineering, and Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program positions -- transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to look over current positions as new ones are being posted each day at Michigan.gov/MDOTJobs.

The virtual career fair is open to all experience levels. Hiring requirements are based upon the individual position.

For more information, contact MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults at MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.

