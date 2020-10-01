Momentum 2020: Toledo Black Artist Coalition hosts exhibition
Owens Community College brings together Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity
PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Art can be provocative. It can spark a dialogue. Art can inspire.
You’ll find a wide range of pieces that accomplish all three at “Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity.” They all reflect the black experience in Toledo, created by local black artists.
“We wanted to put primarily black artists in this show and mainly people who, you know, might not have gone to school,” said Paul Verdell, a local painter whose piece “The Carolinians” is on display. Verdell is also part of the Toledo Black Artist Coalition, which helped aggregate and curate more than 40 pieces from nearly two dozen local black artists.
The exhibition, which is at the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery at Owens Community College, can be viewed online by clicking here. You can also schedule a free in-person tour and register for a zoom meeting with the artists on Oct. 1, 2020.
