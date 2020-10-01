Momentum 2020: Toledo Black Artist Coalition hosts exhibition

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Art can be provocative. It can spark a dialogue. Art can inspire.

You’ll find a wide range of pieces that accomplish all three at “Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity.” They all reflect the black experience in Toledo, created by local black artists.

Local artists portray the black experience at Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity. (Tony Geftos)

“We wanted to put primarily black artists in this show and mainly people who, you know, might not have gone to school,” said Paul Verdell, a local painter whose piece “The Carolinians” is on display. Verdell is also part of the Toledo Black Artist Coalition, which helped aggregate and curate more than 40 pieces from nearly two dozen local black artists.

The exhibition, which is at the Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery at Owens Community College, can be viewed online by clicking here. You can also schedule a free in-person tour and register for a zoom meeting with the artists on Oct. 1, 2020.

More than 40 works of art from nearly two dozen black artists will remain on display until Oct. 31, 2020. (Tony Geftos)

