October 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be cooler and breezy with rain likely this afternoon and early evening. Waterspouts are possible on Lake Erie. Highs will be around 60. The sky will be cloudy tonight with clearing coming after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain is likely on Sunday with a high in the low to middle 50s. More sunshine and warmer weather is expected next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.