Advertisement

October 1st Weather Forecast

Cooler Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be cooler and breezy with rain likely this afternoon and early evening. Waterspouts are possible on Lake Erie. Highs will be around 60. The sky will be cloudy tonight with clearing coming after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain is likely on Sunday with a high in the low to middle 50s. More sunshine and warmer weather is expected next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 1st Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Forecast

9/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
9/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/30/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
9/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/30/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
9/30/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

September 30th Weather Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

September 30th Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ross Ellet
Wind & Rain Today

Forecast

September 30th Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

9/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
9/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/29/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
9/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/29/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
9/29/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast