Port Authority receives nearly $570K in MAP funding

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority received nearly $570,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation through the Maritime Assistance Program for two projects at the Port of Toledo.

The $568,125 grant funds provide 50 percent of the total project costs that will be matched by local funds.

The first project is the acquisition of a Tier-4 heavy-lift forklift to be used at the General Cargo Dock, operated by Midwest Terminals. It will be used to handle steel coils and other heavy and oversized cargo.

The remaining funds will go toward the construction of a retaining wall and other improvements around the dry docks at the Toledo Shipyard, operated by IRONHEAD Marine.

Earlier this year, the Port Authority received $4 million through MAP to match a federal grantof $16 million award by the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program for the reconstruction of the dockwall and construction of a liquid transloading facility at the General Cargo Dock.

The Port Authority has also received $5.5 million in MAP funds to purchase a new mobile harbor crane.

