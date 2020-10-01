Salvation Army holiday campaign kicks off early

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Halloween decorations are barely up, but one well-known annual holiday campaign has officially kicked off. The Northwest Ohio chapter of The Salvation Army has begun their “Red Kettle Campaign” in earnest -- though it will be mostly online this month, so don’t go listening for Christmas bells just yet.

“You won’t see our red kettles before the middle of November," says Major Tom Duperree, "but we certainly want people to know of the great need. A lot of families are hurting in Toledo right now... so many people have lost their jobs. [Donors] can get connected and make impacts by sending their gifts early this year.”

Last year, the campaign accounted for $240 million nationwide -- though some in the organization are projecting up to 50% losses for 2020, and it’s not hard to guess why. COVID-19 has put a wrench in the works of many traditional fundraising efforts, and The Salvation Army’s model may have a unique problem as a result.

“There are some major retailers who may not be able to allow the Salvation Army admission to their stores to ring the bells,” says Duperree, “and that’s why we’re coming out so early this year.”

The Salvation Army offices never closed during the pandemic, instead making adjustments and opting for drive-thru services. “People are responding very well to that, whether they’re needing food, or help with paying their rent or mortgage,” says Duperree. “We’ve spent almost $100,000 more this year over last at this point, just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paying rent is a lot of money, when you’re putting hundreds of dollars aside for someone’s rent to keep them in their home.”

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says partnering up with the Salvation Army was a no-brainer. “Every day, we’re in homes where we see a need,” remarks Chief Kral. “We see food insecurities, refrigerators with nothing in them. We see cupboards with no food and kids that need clothing. When the Salvation Army asked if we could help, we jumped at it.”

Chief Brian Byrd of Toledo Fire and Rescue echoes the sentiment: “2020 has been a year that’s impacted people in ways they never have before -- including many who have been truly blessed all of their lives. This is a chance for us as a community and as a city to look out for our brothers and sisters, who were struggling before this, and are now struggling even more afterwards.”

Duperree says the jconic red kettles are a visible reminder to serve those in need -- not only at Christmastime, but all year round. “It just calls to passersby to come and drop a gift and remember someone in need. Parents use it as a great training tool, to teach them to care for other people... but our ability for that visibility this year is being threatened and compromised.”

The local chapter aims to raise $850,000 this holiday season, in the hope that Toledoans will help give certain joy in the home stretch of an uncertain year. For more information, visit The Salvation Army Northwest Ohio Area Services website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.