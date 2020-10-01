Advertisement

School bus involved in crash in Wood County

A bus carrying Woodmore Local students was involved in a crash Thursday morning at Lime City and SR 795.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - There were no serious injuries Thursday morning as a school bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash in Wood County.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at Lime City and State Route 795.

There were eight minor injuries, including some Woodmore Local school students. All of the students were released, except one, who was taken to a local hospital at the request of the parents.

The crash is still under investigation.

All roads are currently open.

