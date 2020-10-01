School bus rules of the road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a long time since we’ve seen school buses on the roadways. Authorities say it’s time to re-familiarize yourself with the laws. As more school children head back for in-person classes authorities say it’s time to refresh yourself with the laws. When should you stop for a school bus?

“Doesn’t matter what time of the day you need to stop for that bus on three or less lanes. So, if you’re in a three-lane road and the buses lights are activated and stop sign is hanging out you need to stop for it,” said OSHP Lt. Shaun Robinson.

If it’s four or more lanes you are required to stop if you are traveling in the same direction as the bus.

