TLCHD releases recommendations for Halloween events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Halloween and trick-or-treat progressing as scheduled in many northwest Ohio communities, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has released recommendations on how to celebrate safely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They recommend focusing on decorations, limiting activities with people outside your household, and virtual costume parties or contests.

The Health Department recommends all communities hold trick-or-treating activities from 6-8 p.m. October 31. You can find a list of local dates and times at this link.

They also point out everyone’s comfort level about what is safe to do during COVID-19 is different, so they ask people to be respectful of other’s wishes and concerns.

For trick-or-treaters, the department recommends:

• Perform health screen prior to leaving home -- do not participate if feeling sick

• If living with people who may be at greater risk from COVID-19, please reconsider participating

• If child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before participating

• Masks should be worn at all times

• Stay with family unit and in your own neighborhood if possible

• Stay six feet away from other families

• Limit one family at a time when approaching participating houses

• Use hand sanitizer frequently during collection

• Collection bag should have a wide mouth to allow for dropping treats inside

• Do not eat any candy while participating

• If possible, wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes (allow to dry) when arriving home and prior to eating candy

• Wash hands before eating any candy

For those passing out treats, the recommendations are:

• Do not pass out candy if feeling sick

• Wash hands prior to passing out treats

• Masks should be worn at all times

• If possible, place table or other physical object between you and trickor-treaters

• Limit interaction with those outside of your household

• Prepare goodie bags ahead of time (grab & go) and place at end of driveway or edge of yard

• Use only prepackaged, factory wrapped items, no homemadewrapped treats

For trunk-or-treat events, the health department recommends:

• Consider setting up pre-registration and limit the number of participants per time frame

• Masks should be worn at all times

• Advertise expectations of the community prior to the event (i.e. social distancing, wearing masks, etc.)

• Assure distance between vehicles (“Trunks”)

• If able, use physical markings between vehicles and consider one-way traffic

• Wash hands prior to passing out treats

• If possible, only attend event(s) in own neighborhood

