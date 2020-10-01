Advertisement

TLCHD releases recommendations for Halloween events

Trick or treating during the pandemic
Trick or treating during the pandemic(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Halloween and trick-or-treat progressing as scheduled in many northwest Ohio communities, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has released recommendations on how to celebrate safely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They recommend focusing on decorations, limiting activities with people outside your household, and virtual costume parties or contests.

The Health Department recommends all communities hold trick-or-treating activities from 6-8 p.m. October 31. You can find a list of local dates and times at this link.

They also point out everyone’s comfort level about what is safe to do during COVID-19 is different, so they ask people to be respectful of other’s wishes and concerns.

For trick-or-treaters, the department recommends:

• Perform health screen prior to leaving home -- do not participate if feeling sick

• If living with people who may be at greater risk from COVID-19, please reconsider participating

• If child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before participating

• Masks should be worn at all times

• Stay with family unit and in your own neighborhood if possible

• Stay six feet away from other families

• Limit one family at a time when approaching participating houses

• Use hand sanitizer frequently during collection

• Collection bag should have a wide mouth to allow for dropping treats inside

• Do not eat any candy while participating

• If possible, wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes (allow to dry) when arriving home and prior to eating candy

• Wash hands before eating any candy

For those passing out treats, the recommendations are:

• Do not pass out candy if feeling sick

• Wash hands prior to passing out treats

• Masks should be worn at all times

• If possible, place table or other physical object between you and trickor-treaters

• Limit interaction with those outside of your household

• Prepare goodie bags ahead of time (grab & go) and place at end of driveway or edge of yard

• Use only prepackaged, factory wrapped items, no homemadewrapped treats

For trunk-or-treat events, the health department recommends:

• Consider setting up pre-registration and limit the number of participants per time frame

• Masks should be worn at all times

• Advertise expectations of the community prior to the event (i.e. social distancing, wearing masks, etc.)

• Assure distance between vehicles (“Trunks”)

• If able, use physical markings between vehicles and consider one-way traffic

• Wash hands prior to passing out treats

• If possible, only attend event(s) in own neighborhood

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday winds rip a tree in two in Toledo backyard

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Adam Geer of Toledo captured the moment a tree in his backyard tore itself in half during windy weather.

Crime

Man leads Toledo Police on short pursuit early Thursday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The pursuit ended when the suspect struck a stop sign. He was apprehended after a short chase on foot.

News

Tree splits in Toledo backyard

Updated: 38 minutes ago
High winds from Wednesday night's storms ripped a backyard tree in half. Thankfully, no one was injured.

News

Marathon cuts nearly 300 jobs in Findlay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The company says the job cuts are due to decreased fuel demands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit gives the gift of sight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The organization is bringing 450,000 pairs of eyeglasses to those in need.

News

MDOT holding virtual career fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The department is looking to fill more than 100 seasonal and full-time positions.

News

Two people dead after Tuesday crash in Monroe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to Monroe Co. Jail on charges related to the crash.

News

Blissfield non-profit gives the gift of sight

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

School bus involved in crash in Wood County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
There were eight minor injuries, including some Woodmore students.

News

Man shot overnight during robbery in central Toledo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.