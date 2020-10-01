Two people dead after Tuesday crash in Monroe County

LaSALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday in LaSalle Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s investigation, a 17-year-old Monroe woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on LaPlaisance Rd. When she crossed the railroad track west of Knab Rd., she lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the north side of the road.

The vehicle went into a ditch and struck a utility pole, causing the Jeep to overturn before coming to rest upside down.

The rear seat passenger, Johnathan Porkarski, 19, of Luna Pier, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old from Erie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on scene and taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges related to the crash. Her identity is being withheld pending formal court proceedings.

Excessive speed and intoxicants appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver and front seat passenger were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, while the rear seat passenger was not.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.

