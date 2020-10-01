Advertisement

Wedding season safety: what to expect on someone’s big day during the pandemic

Industry professionals talk about the trials and trends of the 2020 Fall Wedding season.
Industry professionals talk about planning the big-day during the pandemic.
Industry professionals talk about planning the big-day during the pandemic.(Courtney Rae Photography)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve got weddings coming up on your calendar, you may be wondering what present to get the newlyweds, or what to wear. This year, that may including adding a mask to your ensemble and social distancing on the dancefloor.

From the venue to the party favors, soon to be married couples hosting and planning weddings in the age of COVID-19 are saying “I do," differently.

“It’s been an entire rollercoaster,” says Brooke Lauber-Cobb, owner of Bee for the Day Wedding Consulting and Event Planning in Toledo. “A lot of adaptability, a lot of flexibility, and a lot of patience and kindness and grace.”

The fall wedding season is in full swing for industry professionals and couples planning their big day.

However, thanks to COVID-19, there still aren’t as many events planned for 2020.

“At this point, our calendars should have over 90 weddings on the books. We’ve actually done 27 weddings," says Lauber-Cobb, whose been planning weddings for over 27 years.

Nowadays, she says her clients are booking more backyard weddings, or bigger venues to be able to have their desired amount of guests while following capacity restrictions.

But not as many guests are RSVP-ing.

“Now with COVID and the restrictions and people being nervous about attending events, out of 100% of your guest list, 60% of people are attending events rather than the original 80%," explains Lauber-Cobb.

Venues like the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel are making sure families and guests know the rules, with couples making the best of mask-wearing.

Laurie Perry, a sales manager, and event booker at the Renaissance tells us they’re booking many out-of-state brides and grooms from Michigan as well.

“I have seen a ton of customized masks and hand sanitizers as favors, so it’ll say something cute on it, and it’s at each place setting," tells Perry.

With socially distanced ceremonies come socially distanced receptions, and wedding DJs like Jason Kelley, owner of Book That DJ, are getting creative to get the party started.

“We’ve created something called the digital dash. The bride and groom have signs made up with their Venmo and Cash App, and instead of running around, one of our DJ’s will announce ‘Donations to the bride and groom, for this purpose, it’s a competition,'" explains Kelley. “A lot of people going to weddings typically are expecting a dollar event to happen, because it’s kind of a tradition, and so it still adds fun to it while maintaining the social distancing.”

If you’re a newly engaged couple just now starting to plan, professionals advise planning with the current rules and regulations in mind. Even if you are planning a year ahead.

“Have your list of what you know that you want, and what you know you have to have. So if you know you’re planning to have 300 people, plan your event for 300 people next year in a venue that will allow you to have 300 people," says Lauber-Cobb. “Then, move forward with sending your Save the Dates, move forward with your invitations, move forward with putting the plans into place as if it were all gone, and that we could actually have your wedding as you want it then.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses takes over old Art Van location

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Out with the old and closed. In with the new and open. In March Art van Furniture closed down after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Six months later LOVES Furniture and Mattresses took over the lease and opened for business

News

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location.

News

TFRD Dive Team

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Tree down during Sept. 30 storm

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

News

The Ability Center’s four-legged heroes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Ability Center of Greater Toledo has been helping make life better for people with disabilities for 100 years. One of the many ways the organization does that is through its Assistance Dogs Program.

News

Momentum 2020: Toledo Black Artist Coalition hosts exhibition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Launch: Art in the Age of Solidarity on display at Owens Community College

News

Maumee schools head back to the classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students in Maumee schools are heading back to in-person learning full time after starting the year entirely online.

News

Maumee City Schools bring back students in-person full time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Maumee City Schools are returning to in-person learning. On October 1st, students will be back in the building for class for the first time since March.

News

Hammering with heart at Habitat For Humanity’s “Playhouse Project Blitz”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Fifth Third Field has traded in home runs for homebuilders, as Habitat for Humanity plans on delivering 24 playhouses to 24 Northwest Ohio kids.

News

Landlords question ‘dust wipe’ lead testing in Toledo’s lead ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it. The dust wipes part of the test is coming under fire from landlords because they say it is not a good long term indicator of the property’s lead-safe certification.