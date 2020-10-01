Wednesday winds rip a tree in two in Toledo backyard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday’s windy weather caused a fair amount of damage in neighborhoods throughout Toledo and Sylvania. Wind gusts took down tree limbs and power lines and plunged thousands into darkness for several hours while crews worked to restore lost power in the affected areas.

In some cases, the damage was dramatic, as Adam Geer of Toledo discovered. Adam sent a video to 13abc of a tree in his backyard off Douglas and Gracewood Roads. As the winds pick up, you can actually see the tree buck against the force before a huge section splinters off and topples across the yard, displacing a trampoline and landing on the nearby fence.

According to Geer, the tree knocked over a telephone pole and some fence panels and shifted the framework of his neighbor’s garage, but thankfully no one was hurt when it fell.

You can see other photos and video of Wednesday’s storm damage and submit your own below.

