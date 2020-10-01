Wood Co. Parks inviting superheroes for special geocaching event

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Park District is starting a Masked Hero Geochase, a self-guided geocaching adventure through their parks.

Throughout October, a new challenge will be presented weekly in a different park. They’ll post a new video on their social media channels so participants can learn about that week’s challenge.

Using a smartphone, participants can chase a virtual villain by discovering one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to a reward and saving the day.

Registration is not required.

The events will be:

• Oct. 5-11 at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Perrysburg

• Oct. 12-18 at Bradner Preserve, Bradner

• Oct. 19-25 at Cedar Creeks Preserve, Northwood

• Oct. 26-31 at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, Perrysburg

Participants can share their adventure by posting photos of their masked heroes and tagging the Wood County Park District on social media.

