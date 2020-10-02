Advertisement

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.

The attack happened just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where Moranis' character lived in the movie.

Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity.

Messages seeking comment were left with Moranis' representatives.

Police released surveillance video of the assault in seeking the public’s help to find the attacker, but did not say Moranis was the victim because of privacy concerns. Police describe the incident as a “random unprovoked assault.”

Moranis was attacked while walking south on Central Park West. The assailant fled northbound. Moranis suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, though the full extent of his injuries was not clear, the official said.

Moranis shot to fame in the 1980s as a star of the sketch comedy series “Second City Television,” before landing roles in blockbuster movies like “Ghostbusters” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He put acting aside in the last 1990s to focus on raising his children, but has made occasional appearances since.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

National

Glass fire burns 60K acres and 200+ homes

Updated: moments ago
|
Some 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes around California.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Your Vote

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
A video shows actor Rick Moranis being sucker punched while walking in New York.

Your Vote

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says she is experiencing “mild symptoms” after she and President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Environment

Court of appeals rules in favor of Lake Erie Bill of Rights

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
LEBOR was passed by voters in 2019 but ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge in February.

National

Officer to grand jury: No search of Breonna Taylor’s home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

National

Higgins on POTUS positive COVID test

Updated: 22 minutes ago