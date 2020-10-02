Advertisement

Court of appeals rules in favor of Lake Erie Bill of Rights

Blue green algae bloom in Lake Erie, Ohio, Photo Date: 2009 (NASA image)
Blue green algae bloom in Lake Erie, Ohio, Photo Date: 2009 (NASA image) (WNDU)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The groups supporting the Lake Erie Bill of Rights live to fight another day.

On Thursday, an Ohio court of appeals reversed a previous trial court order, ruling residents suing to enforce the Lake Erie Bill of Rights and hold the State of Ohio accountable for its failure to protect Lake Erie have stated a legitimate claim.

Toledo voters approved the bill in a special election in 2019, passing with 61 percent of the vote. It was immediately challenged by the Drewes Farm Collective, which said that LEBOR was a liability to its business.

In February, a federal judge ruled the law null and void in an eight-page ruling, citing vagueness and overreach of power.

In his ruling, Judge Jack Zouhary said that “[w]ith careful drafting, Toledo probably could enact valid legislation to reduce water pollution.”

Since then, the City of Toledo withdrew its petition to appeal the ruling.

The LEBOR follows the 2014 water crisis in Toledo and the continued toxic algae bloom the western part of the Lake experiences each year. The bill says it “establishes irrevocable rights for the Lake Erie Ecosystem to exist, flourish and naturally evolve, a right to a healthy environment for the residents of Toledo, and which elevates the rights of the community and its natural environment over powers claimed by certain corporations.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPS Community Learning Areas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Toledo Public Schools are putting together community learning areas to help students with remote learning.

Health

COVID-19 Cases Spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Wood County Cases Spiking

News

Who are the Proud Boys?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
The Anti-Defamation League lists their ideology as misogynistic, Islamophobic, and anti-immigration while possessing white supremacist values.

News

Stolen handcycle recovered by Bowling Green Police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Eric Rine Jr. has spina bifida and relies on his adaptive handcycle to get around.

Latest News

News

Man found guilty for punching woman in Toledo market

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Thomas Claybourne was sentenced for the felonious assault.

Crime

Man robbed while hitchhiking home early Friday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver pulled a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone, striking him in the head with the weapon.

Crime

Police detain three juveniles in robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim told police three males approached him and stole several items from him.

News

Toledo Police searching for missing teenager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Breonna Pakulski, 17, went missing from her home in the 200 block of W. Crawford Ave.

News

Northwest Ohio possibly falling behind on census count

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

United Way begins a 21-Day Equity Challenge

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The United Way in Monroe and Lenawee Counties is using a program called a 21-Day Equity Challenge, an email-prompted approach to building better communities.