COVID-19 Cases Spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

It’s gone from about 100 cases per 100,000 people to 200 cases per 100,000 and that’s not good.

These cases are popping up in a younger population.

In fact about 60% of all new positive cases in Wood County are among Bowling Green State University students.

One county health official says it could mean the county will have to up the ante.

(although we are not a red county as of right now. The instance means that if we were to have some impacts that would lead to disease in other people that would then seek or any hospitalization that could not only turn the county red. We could have some significant impacts that could see people more vulnerable to covid.)

The chief health officer at BGSU is calling for businesses and individuals to take every precaution necessary to avoid spreading the virus. Health officials say there have been over 400 positive cases at the university since classes started.

