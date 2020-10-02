Advertisement

COVID-19 Cases Spike

By Erica Murphy
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

It’s gone from about 100 cases per 100,000 people to 200 cases per 100,000 and that’s not good.

These cases are popping up in a younger population.

In fact about 60% of all new positive cases in Wood County are among Bowling Green State University students.

One county health official says it could mean the county will have to up the ante.

(although we are not a red county as of right now. The instance means that if we were to have some impacts that would lead to disease in other people that would then seek or any hospitalization that could not only turn the county red. We could have some significant impacts that could see people more vulnerable to covid.)

The chief health officer at BGSU is calling for businesses and individuals to take every precaution necessary to avoid spreading the virus. Health officials say there have been over 400 positive cases at the university since classes started.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Toasted Skin Syndrome: cooler weather increases chance for heat-related skin ailment

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Toasted Skin Syndrome is a skin rash caused by over-exposure to heat sources like laptops, space heaters, seat warmers, and even cell phones.

Health

Toasted Skin Syndrome

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
overuse of heat sources can cause disfiguring rash

News

University of Toledo hopes to best Ohio University, 143 others in national fitness contest

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is joining a national fitness campaign to create workouts from anywhere.

Coronavirus

Viral photo leads to Sylvania Schools employee quarantine

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The photo shows the employee not wearing a mask at President Trump's rally in Swanton.

Latest News

Health

Henry County reports increased COVID-19 cases at long-term care facility

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center in Napoleon has 40 staff members and 60 residents who as of Wednesday afternoon all tested positive for COVID-19. Eight people tied to this facility died due to the virus and this is all according to the Henry County Health Department.

Health

Here’s some tips for limiting eye strain for students engaged in remote learning

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Ophthalmologists recommend a brief 20-second look at an object at least 20 feet away, for every 20 minutes spent focusing on the screen -- the "20-20-20" rule.

Health

Limiting eye strain for students engaged in remote learning

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
Ophthalmologists recommend a brief 20-second look at an object at least 20 feet away, for every 20 minutes spent focusing on the screen -- the "20-20-20" rule.

Health

Mental health experts expecting worse than usual suicide numbers during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
Tell your loved ones that they are not alone.

Health

- Putnam County COVID

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT

Health

-Flu Vaccine Now Available

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT