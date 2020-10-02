Cracking down on speeding in Toledo? There’s an app for that

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to limit speeding through residential areas, the city of Toledo is turning to an app, its leaders announced Friday.

Toledo residents may now report residential speeding by calling Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020, using the mobile app (download for iOS or Android), or through the city’s website at toledo.oh.gov/engage-toledo/. The data will be compiled and used by Toledo Police to direct speed enforcement to help keep neighborhoods safe.

“A neighborhood with less speeding is a more kid-friendly, bike-friendly, disability-friendly, and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood,” Council Member Melden said. “In 2019, Toledo was designated the 64th most dangerous metropolitan area for pedestrians in the U.S. and there were 919 reported crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist within the Washington Local Safe Routes to School study area from 2013-2017. Overall, 533 crashes involved pedestrians and 375 involved bicyclists. These crashes resulted in 65 fatalities.”

Residents may also contact Engage Toledo to report other non-emergency requests for service..

More information on the city’s safe streets plan can be found at toledo.oh.gov/safe-streets.

Residents previously were asked to call the Toledo Police non-emergency number to report such violations.

