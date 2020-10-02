Advertisement

DeWine: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis “powerful reminder that we have to do the basic things”

Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted held a press conference to address the president’s diagnosis.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis is a “powerful reminder to us that we have to do the basic things.” The governor -- along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted -- spoke to the press Friday afternoon following confirmation of that diagnosis and further testing in which several high-level Republicans have also tested positive, possibly from exposure to the president during Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland.

“I thought that [The Cleveland Clinic] and Case Western University did everything they could to get people to do the right thing,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted during the press conference, noting that from his perspective everyone was wearing masks behind the scenes. Speaking to Good Morning America Friday morning, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said that no one was wearing masks during President Trump’s debate preparations.

A spokesperson for the City of Cleveland released a statement to the media saying they are aware of 11 cases stemming from the debate but that so far none of those cases were found in city residents. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to perform necessary contact tracing from the event and has issued isolation orders.

During the press conference, Gov. DeWine reminded Ohioans of the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. He also stressed that anyone who attended an event with large crowds -- including those who attended the president’s rally at Toledo Express Airport last week -- should get tested.

“I think it’s a reminder to everyone that this virus does not discriminate,” he continued. “It loves everybody the same, as Dr. Acton used to say. Or hates everybody the same. It’s gonna go after anybody.”

Both the governor and his wife, Fran, have taken a test, as has Lt. Gov. Husted. Those results have not yet come back.

