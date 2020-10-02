Flu shots could lighten the load for health care workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is more important than ever to get your flu shot. The symptoms of COVID-19 and Influenza are virtually identical according to medical experts. If you do contract COVID then doctors won’t waste precious time trying to figure out which treatment you need.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz rolled up his sleeve to get his flu shot at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in an effort to encourage others to do the same.

“If you were to contract COVID and then also get the typical seasonal flu, the likelihood that you would die goes through the roof.”

It’s advised that you call your doctor’s office or your local pharmacy before you go to get a flu shot to make sure they have available doses. Some locations are still waiting for their shipment of the vaccine.

