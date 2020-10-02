Advertisement

Grandmother wants charges filed in grandson’s death

The coroner says Marcus Odoms was stabbed 11 times
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police continue to investigate the death of a 20 year old Toledo man stabbed multiple times in his back. The coroner ruled Marcus Odoms death a homicide. His grandmother is speaking out. Marcus Odoms grandmother Pamela Brock wants police to make an arrest in her grandson’s death. Odoms was stabbed 11 times. The deadly stabbing happened on the 17-hundred block of Wyndhurst. Investigators say a juvenile was questioned about the incident. Police have not made an arrest.

“I’m concerned about them not filing charges. I want something to be done about this because it was all in his back. he had defensive wounds on his arms,” said Pamela Brock

Investigators say they will present the case to the juvenile prosecutor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flu shots could lighten the load for health care workers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
It is more important than ever to get your flu shot. The symptoms of COVID-19 and Influenza are virtually identical according to medical experts. If you do contract COVID then doctors won’t waste precious time trying to figure out which treatment you need.

News

Lucas County may be falling behind on the census

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Census is ending soon, but not everyone in Lucas County has responded to the survey.

News

Where are the flu shots?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Flu season is here and it's time to get your annual shot, but where exactly can you get them?

News

Toledo Public Schools earn $10.3 million federal grant to improve schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
This week Toledo Public Schools announced they had received a $10.3 million federal grant through the Department of Education’s Teach Incentive Fund. It’s designed to help districts improve struggling schools by attracting the best teachers and administrators available.

Latest News

News

Toledo-themed subscription box helps local women-owned businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The project is called For Her by Her, and it launches next month.

News

Support local women-owned businesses with subscription box

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new subscription box adds a Toledo twist to the concept and lets you help local women-owned businesses.

News

MI Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Whitmer’s coronavirus orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Toledoans can report neighborhood speeders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Toledoans can report neighborhood speeders

Coronavirus

DeWine: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis “powerful reminder that we have to do the basic things”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted held a press conference to address the president’s diagnosis.

News

Grandmother wants charges filed in grandson's death

Updated: 4 hours ago
Grandmother wants charges filed in grandson's death