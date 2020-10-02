Grandmother wants charges filed in grandson’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police continue to investigate the death of a 20 year old Toledo man stabbed multiple times in his back. The coroner ruled Marcus Odoms death a homicide. His grandmother is speaking out. Marcus Odoms grandmother Pamela Brock wants police to make an arrest in her grandson’s death. Odoms was stabbed 11 times. The deadly stabbing happened on the 17-hundred block of Wyndhurst. Investigators say a juvenile was questioned about the incident. Police have not made an arrest.

“I’m concerned about them not filing charges. I want something to be done about this because it was all in his back. he had defensive wounds on his arms,” said Pamela Brock

Investigators say they will present the case to the juvenile prosecutor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.