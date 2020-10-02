Advertisement

Man found guilty for punching woman in Toledo market

Thomas Claybourne
Thomas Claybourne (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thomas Claybourne, the Toledo man who punched a woman in a grocery store, was found guilty of felonious assault.

Claybourne, who entered a guilty plea, was ordered to serve 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison.

According to police, the assault stemmed from a road rage incident that sparked a two-month-long feud, culminating in the incident at the store on January 22nd.

The 24-year-old victim, Toni Adams, later identified Claybourne as the man who assaulted her, and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man walking up to her and punching her in the face, then leaving the store. The victim suffered a broken jaw as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stolen handcycle recovered by Bowling Green Police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Eric Rine Jr. has spina bifida and relies on his adaptive handcycle to get around.

Crime

Man robbed while hitchhiking home early Friday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver pulled a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone, striking him in the head with the weapon.

Crime

Police detain three juveniles in robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim told police three males approached him and stole several items from him.

News

Toledo Police searching for missing teenager

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Breonna Pakulski, 17, went missing from her home in the 200 block of W. Crawford Ave.

Latest News

News

Northwest Ohio possibly falling behind on census count

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

United Way begins a 21-Day Equity Challenge

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The United Way in Monroe and Lenawee Counties is using a program called a 21-Day Equity Challenge, an email-prompted approach to building better communities.

News

Tecumseh High School cancels in-person classes until Oct. 13

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Tecumseh High School will close in-person classes until October 13, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

News

The United Way began a 21-Day Equity Challenge.

Updated: 13 hours ago
The United Way began a 21-Day Equity Challenge.

News

Suicide prevention walk goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
The Belchers will host their own walk in honor of their grandson who took his own life.

News

School bus rules of the road

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
As more school children head back for in-person classes authorities say it’s time to refresh yourself with school bus laws.