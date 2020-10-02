Man found guilty for punching woman in Toledo market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thomas Claybourne, the Toledo man who punched a woman in a grocery store, was found guilty of felonious assault.

Claybourne, who entered a guilty plea, was ordered to serve 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison.

According to police, the assault stemmed from a road rage incident that sparked a two-month-long feud, culminating in the incident at the store on January 22nd.

The 24-year-old victim, Toni Adams, later identified Claybourne as the man who assaulted her, and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man walking up to her and punching her in the face, then leaving the store. The victim suffered a broken jaw as a result of the incident.

