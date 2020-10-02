Advertisement

Man robbed while hitchhiking home early Friday morning

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man hitchhiking home was robbed early Friday morning by the man who picked him up.

The victim, who was intoxicated, was near apartments in the 3300 block of E. Manhattan trying to hitchhike home to the 4900 block of Suder.

He told Toledo Police he was picked up by a Black male in a silver Chevy Impala. The suspect pulled out a gun a demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone, striking him on the head with the weapon. After giving up his wallet and cell phone, the victim fled the car and ran home, where a friend urged him to call the police.

While officers were on the scene attempting to gather information, the victim became uncooperative and hostile, refusing medical treatment, before going into his apartment.

