MI Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Whitmer’s coronavirus orders

Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The court says Whitmer illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply.

The court determined that the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The decision is an extraordinary development in a months-long tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature. They’ve complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.

