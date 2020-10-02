Advertisement

October 2nd Weather Forecast

Cool Weekend With Sunday Rain
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and cool today with a high in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a chance for a patchy light frost in the northwest corner of the viewing area. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. Highs will stay in the middle 50s this weekend. Rain returns on Sunday. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening with less than a quarter inch expected. Sunshine returns next week with highs in the 60s.

